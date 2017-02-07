When a show made in the Gulf regaled audiences

Most tiatr directors gauge the reception their productions receive in Goa before opting to travel with their troupes beyond the state and country. Nicky Cardozo, however, has done just the opposite. Well-known by his stage name, Nicky de Ambora, the Dubai-based playwright presented 10 showings of his fourth production, ‘Patkamchem Farikponn Chukonam’ (You’ll always end up paying for your sins) at Siolim, Curtorim, Ambora-Lotoulim, Sancoale, Candolim, Mapusa, Rachol, Seraulim, Carmona and Margao.

Released under the banner of Nicknesh & Noah Productions in Dubai, ‘Patkamchem Farikponn Chukonam’ went on to bag awards for best tiatr, best music and best direction in the emirate, and Nicky prides himself over the fact that the stage is set up by his own label, Nicky Decor Dubai.

The tiatr narrates a very interesting story of a mother, father and three sons, the eldest of whom is married. Interwoven in this tale is the mother’s affair with a politician who swindles the family of their wealth, with the mother conveniently choosing the blame her daughter-in-law for the tragedy. All in all, ‘Patkamchem Farikponn Chukonam’ has a strong, moral message that resonates with its title.

Besides, being the tiatr’s producer/creative director, veteran tiatrist Teotonio D’Costa also acts alongside Gloria, Rosario de Siolim, Raul, Cajie D’Costa, Michael, Sandra, John Rose, Ronnie Fernandes, Sandy de Lotoulim, comedians Sanyo, Cajie Dias and Selvia, and director Nicky. Popular vocalist Nerissa provides the background music for the band of singers comprising Anil-Olga, Osvy Viegas, Rosario de Benaulim, Avila, Joyrus, Shaikh Amir, Valencio de Caranzalem and Karmis.

The musical troupe includes Ramiro and Joyrus, both on the trumpets, Anthony on the saxophone, Wilson on the bass guitar, John on the drums and Aquino on the keyboard. The lighting effects are done by Jayson and make-up, by Marissa.

After he stepped onto the tiatr stage at the tender age of 11, Nicky de Ambora directed his first tiatr, ‘Kiteak Upkarlem?’ (What was the use?) when he was just 21. This was followed by ‘Dadosponn’ (Satisfaction) and ‘Ami Guneavkari’ (We are at fault). [TOI]