When music binds people

Kala Academy, Goa and Goa University Visiting Research Professors Programme Nana Shirgaokar Chair in Indian Music are hosting a Carnatic Music Concert by Carnatic music singer Bombay Jayashri Ramnath on August 29 at 6 p.m. at Dinanath Mangueshkar Kala Mandir, Kala Academy, Panaji.

She will be accompanied by Mysore Srikanth on violin, Sumesh Narayanan on mridangam, S Krishna on ghatam while Vijayashri Vittal and Amrit Ramnath will provide vocal and tambura support.

The concert is especially organised as Bombay Jayashri is conducting a series of lectures on Carnatic Music appreciation from August 30 to September 2 at Goa University under Nana Shirgaokar Chair in Indian Music. It will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Conference Hall, Goa University.

This is the second time that Bombay Jayashri is conducting a course at Goa University. The first course was held last year in July. She says, “Students will be able to enjoy and learn from last year’s level and experience to appreciate and enjoy music better.”

The interesting part of this course is that it is open to all and not only to students. Jayashri believes that the only requisite to learn music is interest and earnest attempt to learn. “Music and music learning transcends age,” says Jayashri.

Jayashri who is passionate about teaching, believes that learning an art form elevates a person. Her teaching is not restricted to create performers but an individual who understand the nuances of music. With this intension she designed a course for a digital platform called CLASSle.

Jayashri who is apprehensive about learning music through digital platforms like Skype and YouTube, confirms: “The course that I designed for CLASSle on the digital platform helps mainly to understand and appreciate the nuances of the system of classical music. It is not aimed to create performers. And that’s why it’s different and works at a different level to help understanding and reach out.” She further adds, “It’s (digital) a wonderful space and there is a different kind of very instant reach.”

On a concluding note when asked what about music connects people at various levels, Jayashri says: “Music is a medium that binds without rules; there are no rules in the relationship you have with music. It’s non judgmental, always giving and permanently peace and happiness loving.”

(The VRPP course by Bombay Jayashri is open to all. For more details on concert and course as well as for online registration – please visit www.unigoa.ac.in/vrpp)