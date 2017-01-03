Whether poll banners serve any purpose is anyone’s guess: Saxttikars

Margao: Political parties are gearing up for the upcoming assembly election in the state and are making every effort to ensure that their views on the issues affecting Goans and their vision are made known to people through medium of TV adverts, pamphlets, booklets, rallies, banners, besides the manifesto.

However, it is not clear as to what extent the people respond to the ‘banner culture’, which is one of the prominent ways of promoting the party and its candidate. It is not only during elections, but also during any festival political leaders, through banners, convey their compliments to the people.For instance, in Salcete, there seems to be more of a negative response to the banner culture adopted by politicians ahead of the assembly election.

Through a random survey in Margao and Fatorda areas by this daily, it was sensed that overall the people are not too receptive to the banners and hoardings that become a commonplace during any election along roadsides, that are strung to trees and electricity poles. A senior citizen said that such a thing is actually a distraction on roads for motorists and serves no purpose.“When I see banners and hoardings of any politician on the road and in government properties, I feel like I should never vote for them. Why do a politician need to put up a banner greeting people for Christmas and New Year? Can’t they wish their constituents through other modes,” said Jonathan Fernandes of Borda.Probable candidates of the parties including the Congress, AAP, GFP and BJP have put up banners and hoardings promoting themselves and making their presence felt during the festive season.

Such banners are seen along the roadsides and at prominent locations in Margao, Fatorda and several other parts of Salcete, especially in the panchayat areas.However, people feel that such banners do not help the candidate and the party it represents in anyway. They opined that it is an indirect way of any candidate of conveying to the people that he or she is with their respective constituents, thereby also remaining constant in the public mind.“It does not cost much to put up a banner. What we see today is any Tom, Dick and Harry putting up banners claiming to be social workers and projecting themselves as probable candidates for any election. This apart, the sitting MLAs, former MLAs also engage themselves in such kind of gimmickry,” said Chandrakant Naik, a youth from Margao.

A retired teacher from Margao, A Naik, said the authorities concerned should take action in such matters. Naik said the banners do not add to the image of any candidate in anyway.Succorina Fernandes, from Fatorda, said that unlike the last election, people will not fall prey to banner tactics this time. “We will vote whom we have decided to vote for,” said Fernandes.However, not everyone feels the same. Darmesh Naik feels that banners help in promoting a candidate and as such they are required. [NT]