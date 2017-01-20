Widow murder case cracked

Margao: Police have cracked the suspicious death case of a widow in Cuncolim by arresting Sainath Sawant, 26, within 48 hours of the crime coming to light.The accused is a resident of Ambaulim, Quepem and worked as a security guard at the Collectorate in Margao for the last one year. He was produced before a local court which remanded him in police custody.

Sulaksha Gaonkar, a widow, was found dead near Cuncolim Industrial estate on January 17. According to police, the accused was in contact with the girl the entire day. The incident happened after the boy picked up the girl, had dinner together. But she was found dead the next morning.“The girl was known to the accused for the last two months or more and the girl was pressurising the accused to marry her, but he was not interested in and hence he wanted to eliminate her,” Mrs Chandan Choudhary, South Goa Superintend of Police. The police are investigating the angle of rape in the case. [H]