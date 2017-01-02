Will 2017 be a happy New Year for Goa tourism?

A day after New Year and after revelers departed from beaches and public places, Goa’s tourism industry is in contemplative mode. They are mulling over demonetization taking off the shine from a busy season and whether the pinch of it will be felt in 2017 too.While some stakeholders are hopeful for a successful season in the months ahead there are others who are worried over the slow year-end collections. They are disturbed over less than 100 per cent occupancy on New Year’s Eve and the 25 per cent drop in domestic tourist arrivals.December 31 is when hotels are full and beach belt residencies, home stays, guest houses, run to 100 per cent occupancy. But this year beach hotels had rooms to let while average occupancy in city hotels is estimated at 80 per cent.

Demonetization chaos resulted in holidays being cancelled and less foreigners visiting the state. It came at a time just when the season just started. The move is not expected to affect the charter segment but it is definitely hit the international back packers and the free independent traveler (FIT) from abroad. It is also expected to adversely affect the corporate segment of domestic tourism that is the crème of earnings to the hotel industry.Ground level check reveals that questions need to be raised about the poor preparedness for demonetization. Tourism is currently the most important industry in the state in terms of its contribution to the government revenues. Yet little assistance was provided by tourism department officials to the sightseers caught in the demonetization cross fire.

Domestic tourists cut short their visit and headed home. But foreign tourists were totally stranded due to lack of Indian currency. They stood in queues to exchange Indian currency with little knowledge of Indian banking rules and regulations. Several of them suffered harrowing holiday.

Current advisory from international tour operators is to avoid visiting India until the demonetization situation eases. And so, the local hotel and hospitality industry is prepared for lower foreign arrivals in remaining months of peak (October- April) season. They are gearing to focus on domestic tourists who arrive 365 days and who account for 89 per cent of visitors to the state. But even here the road is not smooth because domestic sightseers need host of amenities all of which is totally lacking in the state.

According to government statistics released by the centre, foreign tourists arrivals witnessed a jump in November 2016, the month of demonetization, as tourists arriving by e-visas surged 13 per cent over the previous month. Further Goa was a major beneficiary of this jump as it ranked among the top ten airports in e-tourist visa arrivals. The Dabolim airport got 14 per cent of the tourists arriving on e-visas and was the third highest in ranking among airports in the country.Statistics for e-visa tourist arrivals for the the month of December 2016 are not yet released and it is wait- and- watch for the full impact of demonetization on the tourism industry.Goa is promoted as top holiday destination and stakeholders in the industry are hopeful of a turnaround in the coming months of 2017. They are depending on Goa’s brand equity as a popular tourist destination in India. The brand equity, it must be mentioned, continues to remain strong despite problems of lack of facilities, cleanliness and inadequate infrastructure.

“Middle and lower segment of foreign tourists have been hit badly”

While hotels and restaurants are feeling the pinch of demonetization in occupancy and lower room rates, the government appears to be unperturbed. It recently ruled out worries over less tourist arrivals in 2016-17 season and expressed confidence that tourism is heading towards prosperity. Here Savio Messais, president, Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) sheds light on the actual scenario. He is of the view that tourism business is definitely affected but is positive about future prospects.

Q: The government says note ban is not affected tourism in Goa, but what is TTAG opinion?

Business has definitely been affected, have we all not been affected despite living in the comforts of our house? But let’s be optimistic and hope we are able to achieve the long term goals expected due to demonetization.

Q: What was TTAG’s estimate of the 2016-17 season in terms of arrivals and how do things look now?

We were expecting a better inflow of tourists this year. Arrivals consist of domestic and charter tourists. Domestic inflow has been on the rise every year. Charter arrivals depend on many factors. This year, as on mid December the charter arrivals have touched 90,000 as compared to around 1,30,000 arrivals last year during the entire season. So it looks very encouraging this year. The million dollar question is “Will we reach the magic figure of arrivals in 2013-14 which stood at 2,61,452 ?

Q: Is demonetization the prime reason for the tourism setback? If not what other reasons could there be?

Demonetization is not a greatest evil compared to the taxi mafia and the garbage menace which we are facing, Of course the long delay in issuing private shack licenses to the star hotels has definitely irritated the tourists who love to laze around and not just remain confined to indoor restaurants. Goa is a huge beach wedding destination and something has to be done to amend the CRZ rules to ensure weddings can take place without any hindrances. If weddings can’t be held on beaches then Goa will lose out to hotels in the cities as they have much better banquet halls as compared to Goa hotels.

Q: According to you, which segment of foreign tourism is the worst hit in the current crisis?

The middle and lower segment of foreign tourists have been hit badly. It seems strange but the big hotels did much better business especially in food and beverage sale due to the fact that they had credit card facilities.

Q: Do you think the worst impact of demonetization (felt in November-December 2016) is over and the next three months of the peak season look good?

Yes the worst is over as now currency is more visible. One only hopes that the assembly elections are not going to be a dampener.

Q: What are your expectations in 2017 for Goa’s tourism industry?

We can expect a better season provided the new government is proactive towards tourism and the tourism master plan and policy sees the light of the day and the Goa Tourism Board is constituted on the lines of tested and successful countries.

Q: Coming back to the demonetization impact, did the government lack an emergency plan?

The least the government could have done was to call a meeting of the trade to understand the problems and try and sort it out with the center as we have two central ministers representing the state, which unfortunately did not happen.

Q: What are the steps that could have been taken to alleviate the distress of tourists caught in demonetization development?

Being a central subject, the Goa government couldn’t have done much and hence I cannot blame the state government.

Q: The TTAG too did not make any attempt to pressurize government to tackle demonetization difficulties especially for foreign travelers, why?

As I mentioned, demonetization is not a state subject and hence TTAG and the state government had no role to play

Q: Since demonetization impact will continue to be felt for some more time what measures does TTAG plan to attract tourists?

I do not think demonetization will have much of an impact in months to come, the tourism department would have to convince the trade at the various travel marts around the world that things are back to normal while we at TTAG will continue to assist our members in their mission to attract tourists to Goa. [NT]