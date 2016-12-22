Will be happy to see Avertano in BJP: Parsekar

Panaji: Stating that Navelim MLA (Independent) and Fisheries Minister Avertano Furtado has seen the functioning of Bharatiya Janata Party from close quarters during his stint in the state cabinet, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar Wednesday said that BJP leaders and workers would be happy to have Furtado in the party.Speaking on the sidelines of a function organised to lay the foundation stone for the forest department headquarters building at the old Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour at Altinho in the city, Parsekar said, “We want Avertano to join BJP.”

Stating that in Goa, the party has come up from zero to 21 MLAs being elected in the legislative assembly, the Chief Minister said that the party hopes to win 26-27 seats in the upcoming assembly election. “We would like others to join us. Our party has never ignored opposition constituencies,” he said.It may be recalled that Dabolim MLA Mauvin Godinho recently joined BJP after resigning from the Congress party as well as the membership of the state legislative assembly. Cumbharjua MLA Pandurang Madkaikar of the Congress party has said that he will join BJP on December 22. The BJP is now hoping to induct Furtado into the party.

Parsekar said that even though BJP has progressed from 4 MLAs to 21 MLAs in the state legislative assembly, minority community leaders are yet to fully trust the party. He said that Furtado has told him that he is yet to take a call on the invitation to join BJP.

Parsekar said, “I have told him you are a leader and you have to take decision now. I would like to see him in the party.” Stating that Mapusa MLA Francis D’Souza was the first minority leader to join the party, he said that in the 2012 assembly election, “all six candidates from minority community were elected.” Replying to Congress’ remark referring to Godinho as garbage, Parsekar said that BJP can turn garbage into manure.Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was scheduled to arrive in Goa on Wednesday night. He will meet core BJP committee members. Gadkari will visit the Kala Academy at 12 noon on Thursday and in the evening, he will proceed to fishing jetty in Vasco. [NT]