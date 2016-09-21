Will nab brand promotion scam accused, IGP assures victims.

Panjim:Addressing the media, Avelino D’Souza (a victim) said it’s been almost one-and-a-half month that the accused are absconding and the police have not got any clue. The IGP, however, assured that the investigation is on and the accused will soon be arrested. “Why did the police not take action when the scam was in the budding stages as they were informed by an individual,” D’Souza said. He added that the IGP informed them that an enquiry is being conducted by Cyber Crime PSI Laxi Amonkar for not acting on information provided by an individual when the scam was in budding stages.

He added that 3000 people from Goa were duped by the company in the name of brand promotions.Meanwhile, the two accused have been identified as Muzzamil Tajder, a native of Allahabad and Shabab Khan from Mumbai. Goa Police has issued search notices to various police stations in the country. With the help of Mumbai Police, the Goa Police had traced the addresses of the accused as mentioned on their ID cards, but these turned out to be fake.The duo is accused of having duped several people to the tune of Rs 1.25 crore. EOC has also confirmed that the identity cards used by the accused were fake.and were used to carry unofficial business in Goa.