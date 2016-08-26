Woman critical after being hit by train

Vasco: Bibijan Shaikh (48), a resident of New-Vaddem, was seriously injured after she was hit by a passenger train near Shantinagar in Vasco on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred when the woman was trying to cross the railway track at around 1.30 p.m. She was hit by a Collem-bound Vasco passenger train. The woman sustained grievous injuries to her face and head. She was immediately referred to Cottage Hospital at Chicalim and then shifted to Goa Medical College (GMC) and Hospital at Bambolim.

Police inspector Chandrakant Talvanekar has registered a case of accident and is investigating into it.

Meanwhile, residents of New-Vaddem and Shantinagar have demanded construction of road over bridge (RoB) or some provision to prevent accidents at Shantinagar. They said that several mishaps have occurred in the past while people attempting to cross the railway track.

Recently, the Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC) member Chandrakant Gawas had submitted a memorandum to the chairman of DRUCC and the general manager of South Western Railway Hubli Division demanding to make some provision at the Shantinagar railway track to avoid accidents.[NT]