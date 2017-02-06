Women voters outdo men in polls

Panjim: Turnout of women voters has surpassed the percentage of votes polled by male voters after the Goa State Assembly elections, the Election commission (EC) said in its detailed constituency wise voting statistics report on Sunday.The final figures on the total voter turnout which were released by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Sunday says that Goa witnessed a rise in total voting count and surpassed the 2012 voting percentage to a record 82.23 percent.Interestingly, the polling percentage in both the districts was dominated by women voters.In North Goa, the female voter percentage was 84.58 percent while male percentage was 81.19 percent. In South Goa, 82.88 percent women voted and as against 75.50 percent men.

However, South Goa recorded a voting percentage of 79.24% with 474697 voters, while in North Goa, the polling percentage was 82.92% with 423741 exercising their franchise.Further, as per the statistics, Mandrem constituency in North Goa district topped in terms of female voter turnout with 90.73 percent while in South Goa district Priol constituency showed up highest voter turnout in terms of female voters with a whopping 89.99 percent.Though in the state capital the female voter turnout in the Panjim constituency retained the trend of overcoming male voters, but the constituency was the lowest in North Goa district though they are high as compared to male voters.

Similarly, in South Goa the female voter turnout in the Curtorim constituency was the lowest in South district though they are high as compared to male voters.The narrative of the rising contribution of India’s women in its elections is one of the crucial features of the last many years of elections and political parties are beginning to take notice of the changing tide.Recent elections which were held in other states also show that female voter turnout has surpassed male turnout as per the data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI). [H]