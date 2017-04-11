Work commences on Mopa airport

Panjim/Pernem: GMR Airports on Monday commenced work on the Greenfield Mopa airport after performing a traditional bhoomi poojan.A foundation stone was laid down by GMR Chief Executive Officer and project officer of Mopa International Airport, Seshan, in the presence of GMR officials and family members, with very few local people involved.Civil Aviation Director Suresh Shanbhogue confirmed the development. “Yes they have conducted bhoomi poojan but it was purely their family affair and the State government was not involved,” Shanbhogue said.Seshan said, “We have laid the foundation stone of Mopa Airport today on auspicious day of Shukla Paksh. As per the tradition we have laid the stone by conducting a pooja. In this ceremony we have prayed that this airport gain name, nationally and internationally and become a successful and also give peace and prosperity to the people here.”

Sources said that even local MLA and Tourism Minister Manohar (Babu) Azgaonkar was not invited for the function. Azgaonkar, when contacted said, "The foundation stone of this project has been laid but not all the people who have lost their land for this project have received the compensation money. There are still many land owners who are still struggling to get the money or the land back and these people should get justice."Azgaonkar added, "I will see that the Dhangar community which has lived here from generations are rehabilitated to a desired area. My priority will be that the son of soil should be given jobs here."The Mopa airport, estimated to cost Rs 3250 cr, is expected to be completed by 2019 end.Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid digitally the foundation stone for the airport unveiling the placard at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee stadium, at Bambolim, in November last.Earlier this month, the Centre also signed an MoU with GMR on the Mopa airport.