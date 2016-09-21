Work of installing LED streetlights in Mapusa launched.

Mapusa: Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza and Tourism Minister Dilip Parulekar, on Tuesday evening, launched the work of installing around 5000 LED streetlights across Mapusa and Green Park area.As declared by the state government all the streetlights will be replaced with LED lights in order to save on street-lighting cost.

The electricity department has signed an agreement with Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) for providing affordable LEDs to its consumers and also for replacing all the streetlights across the state.The operation and maintenance of these streetlights will be taken care of by the EESL through a central monitoring system for a period of 10 years.Currently, the streetlights comprise high pressure sodium vapour lamps, CFL and tube lights, which will be replaced with 120 watt LED lights.

Tourism Minister Dilip Parulekar, chairperson of MMC Sandip Falari, sarpanch of Guirim Fondu Naik, electricity executive engineer C H Rajgopalan, assistant engineer Norman Athaide, councillors and others were present during launching of the work.Addressing the gathering, Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza said that “in coming four – five months all streetlights across the state will be replaced with 1.65 lakh LEDs, which will reduce the power consumption,” and added that the saved power will be used for other purpose. [NT]