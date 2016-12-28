Worker killed after debris falls on him

Vasco: One Jiyalal Radheshyam Kaiser (36), a native Maharashtra, died after a piece of concrete accidentally fell on him while he was cutting a metal pipe at his workplace at Baina.

Police said that the victim was working as labourer in Sheth and Sura Engineering Pvt Ltd. The victim was cutting metal pipe when he lost balance and fell into a pit and piece of concrete fell on him, thereby causing injuries and he died on the spot. [H]