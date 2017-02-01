From 8 February 2017 to 10 February 2017, World peace Music Festival, “Sur Jahan” will be held at Kala Academy campus. Evening concerts will be held at 6.00 p.m. onwards from 8 February 2017 to 10 February 2017 at DMKM, kala Academy. Workshop will be held from 10:30 a.m onwards on 9 February 2017 to 10 February 2017 at Black Box, Kala Academy.

Goa Bengal Folk mela will be organised on 24 March 2017 to 30 March 2017 at Ravindra Bhavan, Margao and it will have handicraft and folk performance from Goa and Bengal.

Details: 9883962502 / 9604274916.