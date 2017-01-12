XaxtTi seafarers who will they sail with?

In 2011, the stage was set, the seafarers arrived in 2011, got off board the ship and were knocking on the doors of Manohar Parrikar. They were introduced by Damu Naik and Dr Wilfred Mesquita to Parrikar. They said then that had demands for their community of shippies who spent almost nine months at sea but post retirement their not considered for any benefits. These seafarers in the year 2011 said they repeatedly went to Digambar Kamat but he turned them down. The seafarers wanting to align with Parrikar then was a little bit of a shocker since the minorities make up 99% of the seafarer community wanted to sail with a party which was not a natural ally for them.

“ Our demands in 2011 were an increase in the ex-gratia from Rs 200 to Rs 5000 but that’s something the Union Government has to do to benefit seafarers across India but again a majority of seafarers are here in Goa,” explains Dickon Vaz who led the seafarers demands in 2011 to Parrikar. Besides that the seafarers wanted the Murmugao Port trust to allow their families to enter the port and the ship and visit the seafarers who dock at Goa during an onward journey even if it means of a few hours. And also they wanted a special travel book which till date was only for merchant navy employees which gives certain benefits to seafarers for on arrival visas and also excess baggage and priority at airports.

“All our demands have been met by this government except that of the ex-gratia but till that is resolved, the state government is providing a substantial pension to all sea farers in Goa.

I'm grateful to this government and at our next meeting we'll mostly support the BJP this polls," exclaimed Dickson.But there's a breakaway faction of seafarers who are concentrated in the Salcete Taluka and their votes matter in Benaulim, Curtorim, Velim, Nuvem, Cuncolim and Navelim. The breakaway faction is led by Michael Benny Da Costa but Michael's grouse is different. Returned as a seafarer Michael runs a recycling unit of garbage in Chinchinim and feels the government of Manohar Parrikar and later Laxmikant Parsekar didn't support him enough to give his unit to run Sonsodo or other village panchayats garbage.Michael recently was seen presenting flowers to Arvind Kejrival at a AAP public meeting at Cuncolim.Michael is very to vocal to say," I quit the seafarers association and am concentrating on my recycling unit. I'm not in favour of supporting the BJP because the BJP and its MLAs have not been fair to people in Salcete and many issues have not been addressed.