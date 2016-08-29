Youth dies in road accident at Vasco

Vasco: A 25-year-old youth Akshay Tari of Adarshnagar, Chicalim and a native of Cumbharjua died in a road accident which was reported in Vasco on Saturday morning.

As per information available from Vasco police, the accident was reported at around 10.30 am when Akshay was heading towards Vasco from Chicalim with his Honda Activa scooter.

However when he reached a sharp turn near St Joseph Institute, an empty tanker while overtaking, brushed the scooter. As a result, Akshay was swung on the road and sustained grievous injuries to his legs.

He was rushed to a private hospital at Chicalim and then shifted to Goa Medical College (GMC) and Hospital at Bambolim in a critical state, however he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at around 5 pm.

The police in this connection have attached the tanker and have arrested the driver namely Suresh Gawde (28) of Mangor-Hill for rash and negligent driving and responsible for the death of the youth, under section 279, 304 (A) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Lady head constable Milagrina D’Costa conducted the panchanama. Police sub-inspector Vikas Deykar is investigating the case, under the supervision of PI Sagar Ekoskar.

Meanwhile, the funeral on Akshay will be held at his native place in Cumbharjua at 10.30 am on August 28.[NT]