Zuari bridge to be ready by Jan 2019, ahead of time: Nitin Gadkari

Panaji: Despite the delay in land acquisition, the eight-lane cable-stayed bridge over the Zuari river could be completed ahead of the schedule and open for traffic by January 26, 2019, said Union minister for road, transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday. It was set to be completed in April 2019.Speaking in the presence of chief minister Manohar Parrikar, Gadkari added that the time schedule had been given and work was mobilized.”Before 2018 December or at the most by 26 January 2019, the bridge will be inaugurated. The work is going on in full swing. During the monsoons, for two or three months, things will slow down but once the structure comes up and the land acquisition hurdles are tackled, it is definite, that by the end of 2018, the work should get over,” said Gadkari after inspecting the progress of the construction.

“Small land acquisition problems can be resolved with the intervention of the chief minister and he has also taken a decision to review the work every fortnight,” he added.Gadkari and Parrikar today inspected the parallel bridge on Zuari river which is a part of NH-66 (earlier NH-17). “This bridge will be iconic for not just Goans but also for the country and it will be a centre of attraction for domestic and international tourists. The bridge would have two towers with a viewing gallery and a cafe shop atop the towers,” Gadkari said.Parrikar said that the land acquisition was not for the main bridge but for the diversion of the present Margao-Panaji road. The chief minister added that the PWD had already commenced the acquisition process and that it would be completed soon.

Bhopal-based Dilip Buildcon Limited (DBL) is constructing the new Zuari bridge and the total cost of project, including the approach roads, is tendered at Rs1,403 crore. The company has teamed up with the Ukrainian company, Mostobudivelnyi Zahin Limited for construction. Officials of Dilip Buildcon confirmed that two high towers would be built atop the new Zuari bridge with one housing an observatory or viewing gallery and the second, an art gallery. While there would be no restaurant on the two towers due to safety restrictions, there would be a small coffee shop, sources said.

Each tower is expected to be around 110m high, while a permanent walkway will be installed on the northern side of the bridge on pylons (support structure for suspension bridges) 72 and 73 and a passenger lift will carry visitors to the towers from the walkway.The approach roads of the new eight-lane bridge will taper into four lanes and will stretch to Siridao on one side and Verna industrial estate on the other, covering a distance of around 13km. The project will consist of flyovers to allow traffic to pass underneath.Gadkari added that the bridge would play a key role in reducing travel time from Panvel to Goa. “From Panvel to Goa border there are 11 packages of road works and most of it has been allotted. In Goa, there are three packages of road works. There is another package on the Mangaluru road. The entire road from Panvel to Mangaluru will be a four-lane concrete road and the route which takes a duration of 10-12 hours should then take 5 and a half hours to 6 hours,” the union minister said. [TOI]